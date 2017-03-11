logo
Eesti Laul 2017 finaal | Rasmus Rändvee "This Love"

Video
Täna 21:01
Rubriik: Eesti Laul

Eesti Laulu finaalis võistles Rasmus Rändvee lauluga "This Love".

Autorid: Bert Prinkenfeld, Stewart James Brock, Ewert Sundja, Rasmus Rändvee

Sõnad:

Oh this love
Too much for me
I think it's time that we quit
I think it’s time you leave
All this love
Though I set it free
You keep on coming back
Won’t you just let things be

What if I told you I was all out in the sea
(Oh I, oh me)
(Don't look, for me)
Baby don’t come look for me
What if I told you I’ve been drowning and I cannot breathe
(Oh I, oh me)
(Don't look, for me)
Baby don’t come look for me

Oh this love
(This love)
Too much for me
I wish that I could just quit
Baby for you I bleed
(For you I bleed)
All this love
(This love)
You cut me deep
I know that it’s over now
But don’t you come look for me
(Don't look for me)

REF

It's maybe you, it's maybe me
There's never any guarantee
I cannot help, but set it free
This time it’s done, this I don’t need
It's maybe you, it's maybe me
There's never any guarantee
But come on love, you’ve got the key
This time you need to set me free

REF

Toimetas
Rutt Ernits

