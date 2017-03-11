Eesti Laul 2017 finaal | Rasmus Rändvee "This Love"
Eesti Laulu finaalis võistles Rasmus Rändvee lauluga "This Love".
Autorid: Bert Prinkenfeld, Stewart James Brock, Ewert Sundja, Rasmus Rändvee
Sõnad:
Oh this love
Too much for me
I think it's time that we quit
I think it’s time you leave
All this love
Though I set it free
You keep on coming back
Won’t you just let things be
What if I told you I was all out in the sea
(Oh I, oh me)
(Don't look, for me)
Baby don’t come look for me
What if I told you I’ve been drowning and I cannot breathe
(Oh I, oh me)
(Don't look, for me)
Baby don’t come look for me
Oh this love
(This love)
Too much for me
I wish that I could just quit
Baby for you I bleed
(For you I bleed)
All this love
(This love)
You cut me deep
I know that it’s over now
But don’t you come look for me
(Don't look for me)
REF
It's maybe you, it's maybe me
There's never any guarantee
I cannot help, but set it free
This time it’s done, this I don’t need
It's maybe you, it's maybe me
There's never any guarantee
But come on love, you’ve got the key
This time you need to set me free
REF
