Eesti Laul 2017 finaal | Rasmus Rändvee "This Love"

Eesti Laulu finaalis võistles Rasmus Rändvee lauluga "This Love".

Autorid: Bert Prinkenfeld, Stewart James Brock, Ewert Sundja, Rasmus Rändvee

Sõnad:

Oh this love

Too much for me

I think it's time that we quit

I think it’s time you leave

All this love

Though I set it free

You keep on coming back

Won’t you just let things be

What if I told you I was all out in the sea

(Oh I, oh me)

(Don't look, for me)

Baby don’t come look for me

What if I told you I’ve been drowning and I cannot breathe

(Oh I, oh me)

(Don't look, for me)

Baby don’t come look for me

Oh this love

(This love)

Too much for me

I wish that I could just quit

Baby for you I bleed

(For you I bleed)

All this love

(This love)

You cut me deep

I know that it’s over now

But don’t you come look for me

(Don't look for me)

REF

It's maybe you, it's maybe me

There's never any guarantee

I cannot help, but set it free

This time it’s done, this I don’t need

It's maybe you, it's maybe me

There's never any guarantee

But come on love, you’ve got the key

This time you need to set me free

REF