Eesti Laul 2017 finaal | Liis Lemsalu "Keep Running"
Eesti Laulu finaalis võistles Liis Lemsalu palaga "Keep Running".
Autorid: Liis Lemsalu, Mihkel Mattisen, Gustaf Svenungsson, Magnus Wallin
Sõnad:
I saw the star's colliding
Breathing your air
In some way I was there
Just standing there
I heard them giving you a clue
That's when I knew
I closed my eyes
To see your face again
I've got my backpack
Ready until the end
I've thought it through
It's all for you
Let's make it happen o-on the road
We'll be together until the dawn
I don't mind
Let's take it higher
Open the doors
This is the time to
Break down the walls
Right on time
With all the fading pictures
On my mind
I'm walking with the sunshine
By my side
I've thought it through
It's all for you
REF
4xKeep running running
Right on time
So close and yet so far
This is where we are
It's were we are
REF
4xKeep running running
I don't mind
4xKeep running running
Right on time
