logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Eesti Laul 2017 finaal | Liis Lemsalu "Keep Running"

Video
Täna 20:35
Rubriik: Eesti Laul

Eesti Laulu finaalis võistles Liis Lemsalu palaga "Keep Running".

Autorid: Liis Lemsalu, Mihkel Mattisen, Gustaf Svenungsson, Magnus Wallin

Sõnad:

I saw the star's colliding
Breathing your air
In some way I was there
Just standing there

I heard them giving you a clue
That's when I knew

I closed my eyes
To see your face again
I've got my backpack
Ready until the end

I've thought it through
It's all for you

Let's make it happen o-on the road
We'll be together until the dawn
I don't mind

Let's take it higher
Open the doors
This is the time to
Break down the walls
Right on time

With all the fading pictures
On my mind
I'm walking with the sunshine
By my side
I've thought it through
It's all for you

REF

4xKeep running running
Right on time

So close and yet so far
This is where we are
It's were we are

REF

4xKeep running running
I don't mind

4xKeep running running
Right on time

Toimetas
Rutt Ernits

Nime väli peab olema täidetud
Mitte rohkem kui 50 tähemärki
Kommentaari väli ei saa olla tühi
Mitte rohkem kui 50 tähemärki
Kommentaari väli ei saa olla tühi
Mitte rohkem kui 1024 tähemärki
{{error}}

Teade toimetusele edastatud

Sellelt Ip-aadressilt on ligipääs piiratud
Samal teemal

Kommentaare veel ei ole. Ole esimene!

Vasta kommentaarile

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Vasta kommentaarile
Vasta

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
Kommenteerimine on lubatud registreeritud kasutajatele!Olete sisseloginud kui {{userAlias}}
Nime väli peab olema täidetud
Mitte rohkem kui 50 tähemärki
Kommentaari väli ei saa olla tühi
Mitte rohkem kui 1024 tähemärki
{{error}}
Autendi ja kommenteeri ID-kaardiga.
Lisa uus kommentaar

Eesti Laulu audiopleier

foto
Ivo Linna, Kerli, Koit Toome ja teised! Vaata, kes pääsesid Eesti Laulu poolfinaali

Rubriigi Eesti Laul värsked uudised

Viimase 24h uudised

värsked uudised

Viimase 24h uudised

LEIA MEID FACEBOOKIST