Eesti Laul 2017 finaal | Liis Lemsalu "Keep Running"

Eesti Laulu finaalis võistles Liis Lemsalu palaga "Keep Running".

Autorid: Liis Lemsalu, Mihkel Mattisen, Gustaf Svenungsson, Magnus Wallin

Sõnad:

I saw the star's colliding

Breathing your air

In some way I was there

Just standing there

I heard them giving you a clue

That's when I knew

I closed my eyes

To see your face again

I've got my backpack

Ready until the end

I've thought it through

It's all for you

Let's make it happen o-on the road

We'll be together until the dawn

I don't mind

Let's take it higher

Open the doors

This is the time to

Break down the walls

Right on time

With all the fading pictures

On my mind

I'm walking with the sunshine

By my side

I've thought it through

It's all for you

REF

4xKeep running running

Right on time

So close and yet so far

This is where we are

It's were we are

REF

4xKeep running running

I don't mind

4xKeep running running

Right on time