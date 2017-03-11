Eesti Laul 2017 finaal | Ariadne "Feel Me Now"

Eesti Laulu finaalis astus võistlustulle Ariadne võistluslauluga "Feel Me Now".

Autorid: Margus Piik, Tomi Rahula, Anni Rahula

Sõnad:

Some days they are cold and far away

They forget how to dream, dance in the rain

I promise you, yes I do

We wont take it hard and be the same

I’m never gonna let you down

I’ll never let you down

We gotta get up

The feeling won’t stop

It’s foolish to hide

That love is our guide

I’ll be by your side

All over the sky

Let’s fly all night

Come on feel me now

You don't know what to say,

They are all the same

And nothing over here goes the way they planned

But we will never be this way

Together on the stars we lay

REF

Come on feel me now

Feel it now, feel it now

Come on, come on feel it now

We need no more reasons we just fly

Now look down below, you know you’re mine

I’m never gonna let you down

I’ll never let you down

Come on, come on feel me now

2xREF

Come on, come on feel me now