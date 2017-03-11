logo
Eesti Laul 2017 finaal | Ariadne "Feel Me Now"

Video
Täna 21:07
Rubriik: Eesti Laul

Eesti Laulu finaalis astus võistlustulle Ariadne võistluslauluga "Feel Me Now".

Autorid: Margus Piik, Tomi Rahula, Anni Rahula

Sõnad:

Some days they are cold and far away
They forget how to dream, dance in the rain
I promise you, yes I do
We wont take it hard and be the same
I’m never gonna let you down
I’ll never let you down

We gotta get up
The feeling won’t stop
It’s foolish to hide
That love is our guide
I’ll be by your side
All over the sky
Let’s fly all night
Come on feel me now

You don't know what to say,
They are all the same
And nothing over here goes the way they planned
But we will never be this way
Together on the stars we lay

REF

Come on feel me now
Feel it now, feel it now
Come on, come on feel it now

We need no more reasons we just fly
Now look down below, you know you’re mine
I’m never gonna let you down
I’ll never let you down

Come on, come on feel me now

2xREF

Come on, come on feel me now

Toimetas
Rutt Ernits

