Eesti Laul 2017 finaal | Daniel Levi "All I Need"
Eesti Laulu finaalis esines Daniel Levi võistluslooga "All I Need".
Autorid: Ago Teppand, Daniel Levi Viinalass
Sõnad:
We were blind
Drowned deep in each others eyes
You read my mind
Seeing right between the lines
Could you just hold me
She told me
At random
At 4 am
I’m with you
We got closer
All over
I knew this
Could never end
I’m with you
Just the thought of you
That’s all I need
That’s all I need
Just one look at you
That’s all I need
That’s all I need
I don’t mind
Dancing ’til we fall a sleep
It’s almost light
But the stars keep singing at our feet
Could you just hold me
She told me
At random
At 4 am
I’m with you
We got closer
All over
I knew this
Could never end
I’m with you
2xREF
Just the thought of you
Just the thought of you
That’s all I need
