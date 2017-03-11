Eesti Laul 2017 finaal | Daniel Levi "All I Need"

Eesti Laulu finaalis esines Daniel Levi võistluslooga "All I Need".

Autorid: Ago Teppand, Daniel Levi Viinalass

Sõnad:

We were blind

Drowned deep in each others eyes

You read my mind

Seeing right between the lines

Could you just hold me

She told me

At random

At 4 am

I’m with you

We got closer

All over

I knew this

Could never end

I’m with you

Just the thought of you

That’s all I need

That’s all I need

Just one look at you

That’s all I need

That’s all I need

I don’t mind

Dancing ’til we fall a sleep

It’s almost light

But the stars keep singing at our feet

Could you just hold me

She told me

At random

At 4 am

I’m with you

We got closer

All over

I knew this

Could never end

I’m with you

Just the thought of you

Just the thought of you

That’s all I need