Eesti Laul 2017 finaal | Koit Toome ja Laura "Verona"

Eesti Laulu finaalis astusid võistlustulle Koit Toome ja Laura palaga "Verona".

Autor: Sven Lõhmus

Sõnad:

Sleeping all alone

You wake up with a bottle in your hands

No sound of serenade cause we both know we lost our game

I was always high on loving you

Before the romance turned to drama

Like Romeo and Juliet once before

We are lost in Verona

Learning through the scars

Will make you stronger time is the proof

I'm not a loner kind

I know I just can't get over you

I was always trying to tell the truth

Before the romance turned to drama

I hope the best in me was always you

Before we lost our Verona

We are lost

Lost in the crowd of the street

We are lost

Like two sailing boats in the sea

We are lost

Cause sometimes we building and burning down love

We are lost our Verona

ooooooooooooo

We lost and we found our Verona

ooooooooooooo

We are lost in Verona

Reckless type of love, reckless type of love

We never said I'm sorry

We never said enough

This western type of woman; western type of man

Disappeared in Verona

REF

We are lost

Lost in the crowd of the street

We are lost

Like two sailing boats in the sea

We are lost

Cause sometimes we building and burning down love

We are lost our Verona

REF