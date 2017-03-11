logo
Eesti Laul 2017 finaal | Koit Toome ja Laura "Verona"

Video
Täna 20:37
Rubriik: Eesti Laul

Eesti Laulu finaalis astusid võistlustulle Koit Toome ja Laura palaga "Verona".

Autor: Sven Lõhmus

Sõnad:

Sleeping all alone
You wake up with a bottle in your hands
No sound of serenade cause we both know we lost our game

I was always high on loving you
Before the romance turned to drama
Like Romeo and Juliet once before
We are lost in Verona

Learning through the scars
Will make you stronger time is the proof
I'm not a loner kind
I know I just can't get over you

I was always trying to tell the truth
Before the romance turned to drama
I hope the best in me was always you
Before we lost our Verona

We are lost
Lost in the crowd of the street
We are lost
Like two sailing boats in the sea
We are lost
Cause sometimes we building and burning down love
We are lost our Verona

ooooooooooooo
We lost and we found our Verona
ooooooooooooo
We are lost in Verona

Reckless type of love, reckless type of love
We never said I'm sorry
We never said enough
This western type of woman; western type of man
Disappeared in Verona

REF

We are lost
Lost in the crowd of the street
We are lost
Like two sailing boats in the sea
We are lost
Cause sometimes we building and burning down love
We are lost our Verona

REF

Toimetas
Rutt Ernits

