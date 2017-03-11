Eesti Laul 2017 finaal | Kerli "Spirit Animal"
Eesti Laulu finaalis astus üles Kerli lauluga "Spirit Animal".
Autorid: Kerli Kõiv, Brian Ziff
Sõnad:
I whisper, you echo
Coiled up like snakes, won't let go
Forever, each other
We'll fight the tooth and nail for
We're star shot, we're night lit
We're wolves, our pack we won't quit
Blood bonded while haunted
2xWe're twin flames lighting up the sky
4xYou are my spirit animal,
You're my totem of love
You are the child of the moon
You are the ruler of the sun
White tiger, the bravest
Turn dream scapes into conquest
Licked crystals of tree sweat
Now I have become ancient
You're howling, I'll follow
You're liquid when I swallow
Spit thunder, joined hunger
2xWe're twin flames lighting up the sky
REF
