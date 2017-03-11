logo
Eesti Laul 2017 finaal | Kerli "Spirit Animal"

Video
Täna 21:18
Rubriik: Eesti Laul

Eesti Laulu finaalis astus üles Kerli lauluga "Spirit Animal".

Autorid: Kerli Kõiv, Brian Ziff

Sõnad:

I whisper, you echo
Coiled up like snakes, won't let go
Forever, each other
We'll fight the tooth and nail for
We're star shot, we're night lit
We're wolves, our pack we won't quit
Blood bonded while haunted
2xWe're twin flames lighting up the sky

4xYou are my spirit animal,
You're my totem of love
You are the child of the moon
You are the ruler of the sun

White tiger, the bravest
Turn dream scapes into conquest
Licked crystals of tree sweat
Now I have become ancient
You're howling, I'll follow
You're liquid when I swallow
Spit thunder, joined hunger
2xWe're twin flames lighting up the sky

REF

Toimetas
Rutt Ernits

Samal teemal

Eesti Laulu audiopleier

foto
Ivo Linna, Kerli, Koit Toome ja teised! Vaata, kes pääsesid Eesti Laulu poolfinaali

