Eesti Laul 2017 finaal | Kerli "Spirit Animal"

Eesti Laulu finaalis astus üles Kerli lauluga "Spirit Animal".

Autorid: Kerli Kõiv, Brian Ziff

Sõnad:

I whisper, you echo

Coiled up like snakes, won't let go

Forever, each other

We'll fight the tooth and nail for

We're star shot, we're night lit

We're wolves, our pack we won't quit

Blood bonded while haunted

2xWe're twin flames lighting up the sky

4xYou are my spirit animal,

You're my totem of love

You are the child of the moon

You are the ruler of the sun

White tiger, the bravest

Turn dream scapes into conquest

Licked crystals of tree sweat

Now I have become ancient

You're howling, I'll follow

You're liquid when I swallow

Spit thunder, joined hunger

2xWe're twin flames lighting up the sky

REF