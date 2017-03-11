Eesti Laul 2017 finaal | Whogaux & Karl-Kristjan feat. Maian "Have You Now"

Eesti Laulu finaalis astus võistlustulle koosseis Whogaux, Karl-Kristjan ja Maian lauluga "Have You Now".

Autorid: Karl-Kristjan Kingi, Hugo Martin Maasikas, Maian Lomp

Sõnad:

It was not long ago when we sat by the phone

So many hours we wasted

I remember when you said

You would take me to places

Get lost on the way back home

We would sit by the railroad

Watch all the trains go

It felt like the time stood still

There was nobody else

Just you by my side, you by my side

I wanna have you now,

Please keep loving me until the break of dawn

Rising up, and I’ll get you even higher than I am

Bleeding hearts, so baby tell me now

That you’ll never let me go, I will never let you go oh

Never let you go

Let you go

Never let you go

Let you go

Am I missing the past

Cause I want this to last

Your heart is what I’d rather steal

The look in your eyes

The spark amplifies

I wanna hold you until the last sunrise

Lets lay on the beedsheets

I’ll listen your heartbeat

Still feels like the time stands still

There was nobody else

Just you by my side, you by my side

2xREF