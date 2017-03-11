logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Eesti Laul 2017 finaal | Whogaux & Karl-Kristjan feat. Maian "Have You Now"

Video
Täna 22:02
Rubriik: Eesti Laul

Eesti Laulu finaalis astus võistlustulle koosseis Whogaux, Karl-Kristjan ja Maian lauluga "Have You Now".

Autorid: Karl-Kristjan Kingi, Hugo Martin Maasikas, Maian Lomp

Sõnad:

It was not long ago when we sat by the phone
So many hours we wasted
I remember when you said
You would take me to places
Get lost on the way back home

We would sit by the railroad
Watch all the trains go
It felt like the time stood still
There was nobody else
Just you by my side, you by my side

I wanna have you now,
Please keep loving me until the break of dawn
Rising up, and I’ll get you even higher than I am
Bleeding hearts, so baby tell me now
That you’ll never let me go, I will never let you go oh

Never let you go
Let you go
Never let you go
Let you go

Am I missing the past
Cause I want this to last
Your heart is what I’d rather steal
The look in your eyes
The spark amplifies
I wanna hold you until the last sunrise

Lets lay on the beedsheets
I’ll listen your heartbeat
Still feels like the time stands still
There was nobody else
Just you by my side, you by my side

2xREF

Toimetas
Rutt Ernits

Nime väli peab olema täidetud
Mitte rohkem kui 50 tähemärki
Kommentaari väli ei saa olla tühi
Mitte rohkem kui 50 tähemärki
Kommentaari väli ei saa olla tühi
Mitte rohkem kui 1024 tähemärki
{{error}}

Teade toimetusele edastatud

Sellelt Ip-aadressilt on ligipääs piiratud
Samal teemal

Kommentaare veel ei ole. Ole esimene!

Vasta kommentaarile

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Vasta kommentaarile
Vasta

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
Kommenteerimine on lubatud registreeritud kasutajatele!Olete sisseloginud kui {{userAlias}}
Nime väli peab olema täidetud
Mitte rohkem kui 50 tähemärki
Kommentaari väli ei saa olla tühi
Mitte rohkem kui 1024 tähemärki
{{error}}
Autendi ja kommenteeri ID-kaardiga.
Lisa uus kommentaar

Eesti Laulu audiopleier

foto
Ivo Linna, Kerli, Koit Toome ja teised! Vaata, kes pääsesid Eesti Laulu poolfinaali

Rubriigi Eesti Laul värsked uudised

Viimase 24h uudised

värsked uudised

Viimase 24h uudised

LEIA MEID FACEBOOKIST