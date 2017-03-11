Eesti Laul 2017 finaal | Whogaux & Karl-Kristjan feat. Maian "Have You Now"
Eesti Laulu finaalis astus võistlustulle koosseis Whogaux, Karl-Kristjan ja Maian lauluga "Have You Now".
Autorid: Karl-Kristjan Kingi, Hugo Martin Maasikas, Maian Lomp
Sõnad:
It was not long ago when we sat by the phone
So many hours we wasted
I remember when you said
You would take me to places
Get lost on the way back home
We would sit by the railroad
Watch all the trains go
It felt like the time stood still
There was nobody else
Just you by my side, you by my side
I wanna have you now,
Please keep loving me until the break of dawn
Rising up, and I’ll get you even higher than I am
Bleeding hearts, so baby tell me now
That you’ll never let me go, I will never let you go oh
Never let you go
Let you go
Never let you go
Let you go
Am I missing the past
Cause I want this to last
Your heart is what I’d rather steal
The look in your eyes
The spark amplifies
I wanna hold you until the last sunrise
Lets lay on the beedsheets
I’ll listen your heartbeat
Still feels like the time stands still
There was nobody else
Just you by my side, you by my side
2xREF
