Eesti Laul 2017 finaal | Lenna "Slingshot"

Eesti Laulu finaalis astus võistlustulle Lenna Kuurmaa lauluga "Slingshot".

Autorid: Lenna Kuurmaa, Nicolas Rebscher, Michelle Leonard

Sõnad:

We share the air, come and breathe in.

Light the stars in our eyes.

Look behind all the illusions.

I know that the truth can lie.

Somewhere in the sky there's a rainbow.

It is there for you to find.

Somewhere in the sky there's a rainbow.

We're in a sling shot.

This has gone far enough.

There's only one way we can go.

One love, one heart, one home.

You know we're in a sling shot.

It's all been said and all been done,

Can't hold us back anymore,

One love, one heart, one home.

The beauty flows with the rivers.

Til were out of tears to cry.

And to those who deceived us.

All we need is here tonight.

Somewhere in the sky there's a rainbow.

It is there for you to find.

Somewhere in the sky there's a rainbow.

REF

I know everything is possible.

All we need to know is we are all.

Ooo oh ooooh ooo oh.

I know we could be unstoppable.

All we need know is we are all.

Ooo oh ooooo oh oooo oh oh.

REF

3xOne love, one heart, one home.