Kuldgloobuse nominendid on selgunud

Üllatajate hulgast võib leida näiteks Christopher Plummeri, kes viimasel hetkel asendas skandaalide keskele sattunud Kevin Spaceyt filmis "All The Money in the World".

75. Kuldgloobuste gala leiab aset 7. jaanuaril koomik Seth Meyersi juhtimisel.

Parim draamafilm

"Call Me by Your Name"

"Dunkirk"

"The Post"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Parim muusika- või komöödiafilm

"The Disaster Artist"

"Get Out"

"The Greatest Showman"

"I, Tonya"

"Lady Bird"

Parim meespeaosa draamafilmis

Timothée Chalamet filmis "Call Me by Your Name"

Daniel Day Lewis filmis "Phantom Thread"

Tom Hanks filmis "The Post"

Gary Oldman filmis "The Darkest Hour"

Denzel Washington filmis "Roman J. Israel, Esq."

Parim naispeaosa draamafilmis

Jessica Chastain filmis "Molly’s Game"

Sally Hawkins filmis "The Shape of Water"

Frances McDormand filmis "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Meryl Streep filmis "The Post"

Michelle Williams filmis "All the Money in the World"

Parim meespeaosa muusika- või komöödiafilmis

Steve Carrell filmis "Battle of the Sexes"

Ansel Elgort filmis "Baby Driver"

James Franco filmis "The Disaster Artist"

Hugh Jackman filmis "The Greatest Showman"

Daniel Kaluuya filmis "Get Out"

Parim naispeaosa muusika- või komöödiafilmis

Judi Dench filmis "Victoria & Abdul"

Margot Robbie filmis "I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan filmis "Lady Bird"

Emma Stone filmis "Battle of the Sexes"

Helen Mirren filmis "The Leisure Seeker"

Parim meeskõrvalosa

Willem DaFoe filmis "Florida Project"

Armie Hammer filmis "Call Me By Your Name"

Richard Jenkins filmis "The Shape of Water"

Christopher Plummer filmis "All The Money in the World"

Sam Rockwell filmis "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Parim naiskõrvalosa

Mary J. Blige filmis "Mudbound"

Hong Chau filmis "Downsizing"

Alison Janney filmis "I, Tonya"

Laurie Metcalfe filmis "Lady Bird"

Octavia Spencer filmis "The Shape of Water"

Parim režissöör

Guillermo Del Toro filmiga "The Shape of Water"

Martin McDonagh filmiga "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Christopher Nolan filmiga "Dunkirk"

Ridley Scott filmiga "All the Money in the World"

Steven Spielberg filmiga "The Post"

Parim stsenaarium

Guillermo Del Toro ja Vanessa Taylor filmiga "The Shape of Water"

Greta Gerwig filmiga "Lady Bird"

Liz Hannah ja Josh Singer filmiga "The Post"

Martin McDonagh filmiga "Three Billboards outside Ebbing Missouri"

Aaron Sorkin filmiga "Molly’s Game"

Parim animatsioon

"Boss Baby"

"The Breadwinner"

"Coco"

"Ferdinand"

"Loving Vincent"

Parim võõrkeelne film

"A Fantastic Woman" (Tšiili)

"First They Killed My Father" (Kambodža)

"In the Fade" (Saksamaa/Prantsusmaa)

"Loveless" (Venemaa)

"The Square" (Rootsi, Saksamaa, Prantsusmaa)

Parim draamasari

"The Crown"

"Game of Thrones"

"The Handmaid’s Tale"

"Stranger Things"

"This Is Us"

Parim muusika- või komöödiasari

"Blackish"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Master of None"

"SMILF"

"Will & Grace"