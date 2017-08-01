HU?, Miljardid ja NOEP troonivad Raadio 2 juuli edetabelis ({{commentsTotal}})
Raadio 2 avaldab iga kuu enim kõlanud lugude edetabeli. Juulis võidutsesid R2 eetris Eesti artistid.
RAADIO 2
TOP20
JUULI 2017
1. HU? - Suvetuul
2. Miljardid - Olendid
3. NOEP - Jennifer Lawrence
4. Selena Gomez - Bad Liar
5. Pharrell Williams - Yellow Light
6. Lexsoul Dancemachine - Feriado Tropical
7. Phoenix - J-Boy
8. A-Rühm - Varjata head ei saa
9. The Boondocks - Riviera Life
10. Lana Del Rey featuring The Weeknd - Lust For Life
11. Calvin Harris - Feels (featuring Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean)
12. Lil Yachty - Bring It Back
13. Declan McKenna - Humongous
14. Arcade Fire - Everything Now
15. Frankie Animal - Pretty Late
16. Rag'N'Bone Man - Wolves
17. Ewert And The Two Dragons - Lilttle Love
18. Alma - Chasing Highs
19. Traffic ja Lenna - Varjud
20. Paramore - Rose-colored Boy
Toimetaja: Valner Valme