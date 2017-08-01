HU?, Miljardid ja NOEP troonivad Raadio 2 juuli edetabelis

RAADIO 2

TOP20

JUULI 2017

1. HU? - Suvetuul

2. Miljardid - Olendid

3. NOEP - Jennifer Lawrence

4. Selena Gomez - Bad Liar

5. Pharrell Williams - Yellow Light

6. Lexsoul Dancemachine - Feriado Tropical

7. Phoenix - J-Boy

8. A-Rühm - Varjata head ei saa

9. The Boondocks - Riviera Life

10. Lana Del Rey featuring The Weeknd - Lust For Life

11. Calvin Harris - Feels (featuring Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean)

12. Lil Yachty - Bring It Back

13. Declan McKenna - Humongous

14. Arcade Fire - Everything Now

15. Frankie Animal - Pretty Late

16. Rag'N'Bone Man - Wolves

17. Ewert And The Two Dragons - Lilttle Love

18. Alma - Chasing Highs

19. Traffic ja Lenna - Varjud

20. Paramore - Rose-colored Boy