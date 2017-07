Trad.Attack! tühistas lennufirma tõttu kontserdi Siberis

We are safely back in Estonia, BUT we should be in SIBERIA at Mir Sibiri Festival! ????????????First time in our life we had to cancel the concert because our flight was delayed and even though we would have made it to the next flight then S7 air company decided to cancel our booking. So we had to cancel the concert and come back home after 24h traveling. We sent big hugs to all Mir Sibiri people and audiance and hope to get there next year!!! ???????????? #tradattack #lifeontour #canceledconcert #canceledflight #tourlife #shimmergoldtour #kullakarva #shimmergold

