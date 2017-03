Nicki Minaj lõi Billboardi tabelis Aretha Franklini seatud rekordi

Man, I tell ya... God said he ain't done showing off yet. Lol. Walked off stage to find out history was made yet again today. #NoFrauds #RegretInYourTears + #ChangedIt charted this week on Billboard & I now hold the title of most Hot 100 entries in the HISTORY of BILLBOARD among women of EVERY genre. To my fans: I fkn love u guys more than I'll ever be able to put in words. Thank u so much for your unwavering love & support. God bless each & every one of you. To God be the glory. #YoungMoney #NickiInLONDON Island girl from South Side Jamaica, QUEENS!!!! NEW YORK CITY!!!!! ????Rrraaaahhhhhhhh!!!!!!!

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 20, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT